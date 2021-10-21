Madhya Pradesh: Police reunite two missing girls with their families

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two girls who were missing from their home were reunited with their parents by the police on Wednesday. During night patrolling, a police officer had found the girls crying in the Rajwada area. After searching for their parents, the girls were handed over to their families safely.

According to ASP Rajesh Vyas, the police officers from Sarafa police station were patrolling the area when they found a six-year-old and a four-year-old girl near the Rajwada Chowk. They were crying and looking for their parents. The police officers informed senior officers and took the girls to the police station. The girls were unable to give the exact information about their parents. On the basis of the hints given by the girls, the police managed to search out their parents.

The police had also passed on information about the girls to the other police stations. The police officers took them to Tejaji Nagar police station. After the verification, the police handed them over to their parents. The parents of the girls, who had been looking for the girls for hours, thanked the police for their excellent job.

Girl reunited with family members

The police also reunited a minor girl, who was seen in the Deaplpur area on Tuesday night. According to inspector Meena Karnawat, a social activist had given information about a 17-year-old girl, who was missing from her home. The police spotted the girl and talked to her. After gathering details about her parents, the police contacted Gandhwani police station-in-charge Neeraj Barthare and, after verification, the girl was dropped off to her town.

Missing woman recovered from Shivpuri

A woman who was missing for a few days was recovered from Shivpuri on Wednesday. According to the Banganga police station staff, the woman went missing on October 16 and her husband informed the police about the incident. During the investigations, the police found her location in Shivpuri. A police team recovered the woman from there. She told the police that she had left home following an argument with her husband.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:33 AM IST