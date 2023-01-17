Madhya Pradesh: Police raid illegal LPG gas filling unit, 8 arrested in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur Police have arrested at least eight persons after raiding an illegal LPG gas filling unit at Dullet village of Dhar district besides seizing 3 tankers, 1 pickup vehicle, 17 filled and 51 empty LPG cylinders and refilling equipment.

Giving information, Rajgarh SHO Kamal Singh Panwar said that the raid was conducted after the police got a tip-off of illegal gas filling unit active along the Indore-Ahmedabd four lane. However, the main accused identified as Chandar Singh Dangi, a resident of Hatod and some other miscreants succeeded in escaping from the spot. The total worth of the seized equipment is approximately over Rs one crore. Those arrested have been identified as Sanjay, Yogesh, Pawan, Shyam, Vishnu, (all residents of Marol village), Dinesh Bharat (a resident of Rajgarh- Beora), Ramgopal (a native of Jabalpura) and Abdul Hameed, a resident of Kulgam town of Jammu & Kashmir.

All were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Essential Commodities Act. They would be produced before a court and a police remand would be asked for. SI Magan Singh Vaskel, ASI RavindraJat and head constable Vipin Katara played a commendable role in the raid.

It was learnt that the accused used big gas tanks to refill LPG gas into commercial tanks for black-marketing. The practice of filling LPG from big cylinders into small cylinders is extremely dangerous and is a risk to human life as well.