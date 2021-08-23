e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:10 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Police clueless about robbers even after 24 hours

Banganga police station in charge Rajendra Soni said that we have checked more than two dozen CCTVs installed near the spot and other places to identify the robbers
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even 24 hours after the incident, police are clueless about the accused who robbed a doctor and his fiancée in Hotel Praram Resorts premises.

Banganga police station in charge Rajendra Soni said that we have checked more than two dozen CCTVs installed near the spot and other places to identify the robbers on Sunday and we have got crucial information about the accused.

They would be arrested soon. Also, owners of nearby townships were also instructed to install the CCTVs in their premises. More CCTVs with clear faces of the accused were recovered by the police.

Dr Abhishek Chouksey, a resident of Satyam Vihar Colony and his fiancée were talking in his car when some masked men reached there and they snatched the bracelet from her. The accused also attacked the Chouksey with an iron rod. They cried for help and the accused fled the scene. It was the couple's ring ceremony of in the hotel. After the ceremony, he was talking with fiancée in his car in the hotel premises when the robbers targetted them.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:11 AM IST
