Madhya Pradesh: Robbery at home guard’s house

Advertisement

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves struck at the house of a home guard personnel living in Daakbangla Colony, Manpur and took away Rs 2,500 cash and gold-silver jewellery.

The house owner, Vindhyachal reached the Manpur police station and lodged a complain against the unknown thieves.

Vindhyachal told Manpur police that he was out on duty when the incident took place. He saw the thieves running away. He chased but the thieves threw stones at him.

The police said that the thieves entered through window of the house, and took away Rs 2,500 cash, jewellery including gold bangles, rings, earrings, mangalsutra and silver ornaments from the almirah.

The police also said that FSL team visited the scene of robbery but they could not find any clue. Currently, the police are reviewing the CCTV footage of the area.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:20 PM IST