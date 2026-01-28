Indore Water Tragedy: 30 Days, 30 Deaths In Bhagirathpura Due To Contaminated Water, Still No Relief | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even a month after the Bhagirathpura water contamination tragedy shook Indore, the deaths refuse to stop. On Wednesday, the 30th fatality linked to contaminated drinking water was reported, exposing glaring failures in governance, accountability and public health response.

The latest victim, Laxmi Rajak (62), a resident of Bhagirathpura, succumbed after battling severe vomiting and diarrhoea for two days. She was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, where doctors informed the family that his kidneys had failed during treatment, ultimately leading to her death.

Her passing has once again reignited public anger, with residents asking how lives are still being lost despite repeated assurances by authorities.

Just a day earlier, Khubchand, another Bhagirathpura resident, died of similar symptoms. On Wednesday, grief turned into protest when Khubchand’s family placed his body on the road before cremation, demanding accountability, compensation and strict action against those responsible for supplying contaminated water.

To ensure accountability, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court constituted a single-member inquiry commission headed by retired Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, granting it powers equivalent to a civil court.

The commission will probe the causes of contamination, actual death figures, medical preparedness, official accountability and compensation for victims’ families. An interim report is to be submitted within four weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for 5 March 2026.