 Indore Water Tragedy: 30 Days, 30 Deaths In Bhagirathpura Due To Contaminated Water, Still No Relief
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Water Tragedy: 30 Days, 30 Deaths In Bhagirathpura Due To Contaminated Water, Still No Relief

Indore Water Tragedy: 30 Days, 30 Deaths In Bhagirathpura Due To Contaminated Water, Still No Relief

A month after the Bhagirathpura water contamination tragedy, the death toll has risen to 30, with 62-year-old Laxmi Rajak succumbing to severe vomiting, diarrhoea and kidney failure. Public anger is growing as deaths continue despite official assurances. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has set up an inquiry commission to fix responsibility and recommend compensation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Indore Water Tragedy: 30 Days, 30 Deaths In Bhagirathpura Due To Contaminated Water, Still No Relief | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even a month after the Bhagirathpura water contamination tragedy shook Indore, the deaths refuse to stop. On Wednesday, the 30th fatality linked to contaminated drinking water was reported, exposing glaring failures in governance, accountability and public health response.

The latest victim, Laxmi Rajak (62), a resident of Bhagirathpura, succumbed after battling severe vomiting and diarrhoea for two days. She was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, where doctors informed the family that his kidneys had failed during treatment, ultimately leading to her death.

Her passing has once again reignited public anger, with residents asking how lives are still being lost despite repeated assurances by authorities.

Just a day earlier, Khubchand, another Bhagirathpura resident, died of similar symptoms. On Wednesday, grief turned into protest when Khubchand’s family placed his body on the road before cremation, demanding accountability, compensation and strict action against those responsible for supplying contaminated water.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Military Command Consumed By Paranoia: Report
Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Military Command Consumed By Paranoia: Report
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Brazilian President Lula Da Silva Confirms India Visit Next Month To Attend AI Summit
Brazilian President Lula Da Silva Confirms India Visit Next Month To Attend AI Summit
Read Also
Bhopal News: Woman’s Distant Grandson Steals Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh, Held
article-image

To ensure accountability, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court constituted a single-member inquiry commission headed by retired Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, granting it powers equivalent to a civil court.

The commission will probe the causes of contamination, actual death figures, medical preparedness, official accountability and compensation for victims’ families. An interim report is to be submitted within four weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for 5 March 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Water Tragedy: 30 Days, 30 Deaths In Bhagirathpura Due To Contaminated Water, Still No Relief
Indore Water Tragedy: 30 Days, 30 Deaths In Bhagirathpura Due To Contaminated Water, Still No Relief
MP News: Drunk Cop Rams Bike & Threatens Vendor In Neemuch; SP Suspends Errant Constable
MP News: Drunk Cop Rams Bike & Threatens Vendor In Neemuch; SP Suspends Errant Constable
Indore Water Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh High Court Flags Right To Clean Water, Orders Independent Probe
Indore Water Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh High Court Flags Right To Clean Water, Orders Independent Probe
MP News: Board Exam Question Papers Reach Chhatarpur In GPS-Fitted Truck, Kept Under 24-Hour CCTV...
MP News: Board Exam Question Papers Reach Chhatarpur In GPS-Fitted Truck, Kept Under 24-Hour CCTV...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Co-Pilot Shambhavi Pathak’s Last Message To Grandmother Before Fatal...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Co-Pilot Shambhavi Pathak’s Last Message To Grandmother Before Fatal...