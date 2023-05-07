Madhya Pradesh: Police bust illegal arms manufacturing racket in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa rural police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing racket and arrested five men in Khurmabad village in Sendhwa tehsil of Barwani district. Eight pistols and five guns along with manufacturing equipment were seized. Newly appointed superintendent of police Puneet Gehlot said that continuing its crackdown against illegal activities, Sendhwa rural police have busted an illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of five criminals.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team was constituted under the direction of additional SP RD Prajapati, and SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan that conducted a raid on an abandoned house where the weapons were being illegally manufactured. Five people involved in the manufacturing and distribution of illegal arms were arrested. They were identified as Ram Pal Singh (34), Akal Singh (22), Kamal Singh (32), and Ajeet Singh (54), and one other natives of Khurmabad.

They were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. a total of 13 illegal arms and equipment used to manufacture weapons worth Rs 2.7 lakh were seized. Accused Sohan Singh managed to escape from the scene. In a similar case, police held a man identified as Totaram Tutiya for possession of an illegal arm. Sendhwa rural station in charge, AS Scindia, sub-inspector Shreeram Mandloi and the team played a key role.