Madhya Pradesh: Police announce reward of Rs 10K for arrest of accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on Friday for the arrest of the accused, who killed an unidentified youth and dumped his body under a bridge in Hatod area, some two months ago. The police said that due to non-identification of the deceased, the police could not reach the accused.

Hatod police station in charge Rajeev Tripathi said that the body of a youth aged between 25 and 40 was recovered from under Borsi Bridge in Hatod area on August 30. The police had circulated the picture to nearby police stations and villages but the deceased could not be identified as his face had been burnt and disfigured with a stone. The police had registered a case under section 302, 201 of the IPC.

The name ‘Rajesh Prakash’ was tattooed on one of his hands and he was wearing a yellow t-shirt and pant and a golden brown shoes.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Nutrition Rehabilitation Center to starts in Manpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:19 AM IST