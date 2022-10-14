Madhya Pradesh: PM Swanidhi Yojana certificates distributed

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Municipality president Basantibai Yadav on Friday distributed certificates of Prime Minister Svanidhi Yojana here in Sendhwa.

While presenting the certificates to the beneficiaries, Yadav said that everyone should be aware that the government makes plans in the public interest, but due to lack of information, people are deprived of taking benefits of many schemes. Therefore, be it any government programme, the public can take advantage of many schemes by going there and taking information from the municipality office.

CMO Kamlesh Patidar said that the municipality has successfully provided Prime Minister Svanidhi scheme to three beneficiaries, during the instalment payment of the bank and following rules, they got Rs 50k.

CMO Patidar said that there are many schemes of the Central government and the state government. For this, camps are being set up in every ward. They can go to the camp and give information about the schemes and applications. During this BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal, Ansing Bilwal, Swati Jhadekar, Akash Chaudhary, Pramod Patel from Union Bank, Zeeshan Khan from ICICI were present.