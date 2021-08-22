Madhya Pradesh: Pledge to protect gaushala cows

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Professor Dr Sita Prasad Tiwari, vice-chancellor of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary University, Jabalpur, visited Ahilyamata Jeev Daya Mandal Gaushala on Sunday and pledged to look after 550 cows kept there.

He tied Raksha Sutra to the cows. The gaushala is about 159 years old.

Professor Dr Tiwari informed that Veterinary College Mhow has adopted this gaushala and every month the experts of the college will visit this gaushala to check the health of the cows and also provide training to people on how to make useful products from the cow. It will be developed as a model gaushala.

Former Forest divisional officer Dr Praveen Chandra Dubey, Rajshree Dubey and Gayatri Tiwari were also present on this occasion. Dr RK Jain, Dr RK Bagherwal, Dr Sandeep Nanavati, Dr BP Shukla, Dr Deepak Gangil and Dr Jitendra Yadav were also present along with the vice-chancellor.

Trustee of Gaushala Mandal Trust, Shankarlal Agarwal welcomed all the guests. On this occasion, mineral mixture for cattle was presented to gaushala from the Animal Nutrition Department of the college. Vijay Kothari presented the idol of Lord Ganesha made of cow dung to the guests as a memento. The programme was concluded by Dr Shivani Bante.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:04 PM IST