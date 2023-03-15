Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur battling water woes despite Rs 100 crore Amrit Yojana

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjay Reservoir and a well built near it which used to quench the thirst of the residents of Pithampur is now unable to supply the requisite amount of water to the industrial town. As a result, a large majority of the residents of the 31 wards are facing water shortage. This is despite the fact that the industrial town received the gift of Rs 27 cr Chief Minister Drinking Water Scheme followed by the Rs 100 crore Amrit Yojana that brought Narmada water to the town.

At that time it was publicised that there would be no drinking water problem in Pithampur for 30 years and more than 100 litres of tap water per person would be supplied to Pithampur. For this, six overhead water tanks were also constructed and pipelines laid in various wards pipelines would be laid in different wards.

But Narmada Yojana is awaiting implementation for two years and more than half of the town's population is not getting drinking water. People have to buy potable water through tankers and in many areas water is being supplied only once in four to five days.

The situation is so grim that against the requirement of 14 MLD of water daily, the municipality is getting only 5 MLD water from the Sanjay Reservoir.

A separate scheme costing Rs 100 crore was earmarked exclusively for the industries in the area and it was hoped that resultantly the town would get adequate water from the Sanjay Reservoir but now it has come to light that MPIDC is still supplying water from the Sanjay Reservoir to the industries.

In addition, Narmada water is not reaching the town as the level of water at the intake well in Khalghat area has gone down, making pumping impossible adversly affecting Akolia, Kheda, Sagaur and Indorama Mandlavada areas.

The CMO has written a letter to the collector demanding release of water from the dam. It is worth noting that Pithampur Municipality pumps 8 to 9 MLD water from Narmada river to Pithampur Sanjay Reservoir every day, but for many days the supply of water from Narmada is closed, due to which no benefit of this 100 crore scheme is available to the residents of Pithampur. The Water Works Department of Pithampur Municipality informed that only 5 MLD water is being received daily from the Sanjay Reservoir pond. If no remedial measures are taken to solve the water woes the situation could turn worse with the ever-increasing population of the town.

When discussed with engineer Nitin Verma of Pithampur Municipality, he told that 14 MLD of water is needed daily in the industrial area and the population of Pithampur Municipality area. Five MLD water is pumped from Sanjay Reservoir and 8 to 9 MLD water comes from Narmada Khalghat that is not coming at present. Pithampur Municipality president Sewanti Bai Suresh Patel said that a letter has been given to the district administration Dhar regarding the water problem and release of Narmada water.