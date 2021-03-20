Madhya Pradesh: Photo of Hindu girl in a burqa at Dargah in Alot stirs police into action, Hindu communities stage protest

Alot: Timely action by the Alot police averted another communal tension in the village on Friday after a photo of a girl belonging to Patidar community went viral on social media wearing a burqa and standing with some people, who allegedly belonged to the Muslim community, at Dargah situated at Upari Toli locality.

As soon as that photo went viral, tension prevailed in the village as members of the Hindu organization and Patidar community rushed to the police station and lodged their complaint accusing that the girl who belongs to the Hindu religion was forcibly asked to wear a burqa with an aim of religious conversion.

The police team also swung into action and immediately took the girl out of the dargah and brought her back home.

The police questioned the girl and family members about any foul play with her or her family. While she affirmed in negative, her family members informed that their daughter’s mental condition was not good and due to this they took her to Baba Saheb's dargah and she has been living here for a long time.

Police did not register any case after the statement of the family and the girl and kin did not lodge any complaint in the matter.

Meanwhile, members of Bajaran Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Patidar community members submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer (police) Priyanka Dhundwe addressing the state home minister.

The memorandum stated that the family of the girl started visiting the Dargah after suffering some problems and were taking their minor daughter along. Maulvi and other Muslim religious people living at the dargah jointly converted the girl by alienating her from her own religion. They claimed that police acted as a mute spectator in the case and hardly bother to register complaints. They added that the life of the girl and her family is in danger as Maulvi and others who were present at the Dargah threatened the of dire consequences if she dares to narrate her ordeal to anyone.