Madhya Pradesh: Philanthropists donate Rs 35L for the Jaora oxygen plant in 24 hours

Jaora: Philanthropists have donated Rs 35 lakhs for ensuring smooth supply of oxygen for corona patients in Jaora.

They pitched in for setting up an oxygen plant on the call of MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey. The amount was arranged in just 24 hours.

Besides Ratlam Medical College, at tehsil level only Jaora Civil Hospital has 50-oxygen-bed for corona patients. Due to spike in cases 70 jumbo cylinders are proving to be insufficient.

So the philanthropists handed over their donation to the Patients Welfare Committee. The plant will be commissioned in a month.

On Mahavir Jayanti Prakash Kothari and Pradeep Kothari family donated Rs 11 lakhs, Prakash Chandra Lukkad family Rs 4 lakhs, Shirin Ali Hussain Vilayati Rs 1.53 lakhs, District Basketball Union Rs 3.1 lakhs, Reliance Petrol Pump Sanchalak Mandal Rs 2.1 lakhs among others donated funds for the oxygen plant.

The donation can be directly deposited in the State Bank of Indiaís account number 5301847829 of the Patients Welfare Committee after intimating BMO, SDM or MLA. The IFSC code is SBIN0030052, said an official.