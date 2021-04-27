Madhya Pradesh: Health workers back to work after defeating Corona in Bhikangaon village

BHIKANGAON (KHARGONE DISTRICT): Doctors in Bhikangaon on Monday resumed their duties after defeating coronavirus.
Amid spike in corona cases health workers fot infected corona while treating positive patients but owing to their sense of duty towards their noble profession they are now back at work- after getting cured.
Gajanand Lahane of the health department had received both the doses of corona vaccine but he still got infected with coronavirus.
He said that he felt slight fever, normal cold and cough but didn’t require oxygen and none of his body parts were affected due to the infection and he due to vaccination he recovered quickly and is not back at work.
Covid fever clinic incharge Dr Sanjay Birla said that the vaccines are effective and that is why he got healed rapidly and is back on duty.
He encouraged people to be fearless when infected and till the time they get cured. He adviced them to avoid spicy food and to eat nutritious food to overcome weakness.
“Listen to music, read books and watch films during isolation to reduce stress and recover early”, he added.
Corona warriors who resumed duties after defeating the infection include Dr Manoj Nirala, Dr Ayush Patel, Dr Sanjay Birla, Motiram Jadhav, Anjula More, Gajanand Lahane, Munnalal Jamre, Piyush Gupta, Rajesh Geete, Jamir Khan, Sanjay Awase and DK Mandloi.
While few more health workers are still under treatment for corona.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)