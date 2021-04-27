Madhya Pradesh: Health workers back to work after defeating Corona in Bhikangaon village

BHIKANGAON (KHARGONE DISTRICT): Doctors in Bhikangaon on Monday resumed their duties after defeating coronavirus.

Amid spike in corona cases health workers fot infected corona while treating positive patients but owing to their sense of duty towards their noble profession they are now back at work- after getting cured.

Gajanand Lahane of the health department had received both the doses of corona vaccine but he still got infected with coronavirus.

He said that he felt slight fever, normal cold and cough but didn’t require oxygen and none of his body parts were affected due to the infection and he due to vaccination he recovered quickly and is not back at work.