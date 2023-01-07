Madhya Pradesh: People's representatives of Burhanpur district come out in support of Dharni's people

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): People of Dharni tehsil of Amravati district, adjacent to Burhanpur, demanding inclusion of Dharni in Madhya Pradesh have now started getting support from the public representatives of Burhanpur district.

Burhanpur MP Gyaneshwar Patil, Burhanpur MLA Thakur Surendra Singh Shera Bhaiya and Congress district president Ajay Raghuvanshi justified the demand through a video message and talked about their cooperation with the movement.

Notably, deprived of infrastructure development and employment, villagers from over 150 villages in Amravati district have been staging protest since Friday evening at the Madhya Pradesh state border demanding to join Madhya Pradesh.

They claimed that they wanted the Maharashtra government should allow their villages to join Madhya Pradesh.

There are 63 panchayats and 154 villages in Dharni tehsil and more than 50 people gathered on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra near Dedtalai on Friday evening and raised their demands. They sent a letter to the President and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, demanding the inclusion of Dharani tehsil in Madhya Pradesh.

Amravati Zilla Parishad member Shripal Ramprasad Pal told that Dharni tehsil is spread over about 150 kilometres and there are 70 villages adjacent to the border of Madhya Pradesh.

The distance from Dharni to Amravati is 190 kilometres. Neither health facilities are available here nor are there better roads for movement. If this is not enough, the route of more than 70 kilometres has been dilapidated for many years.

If someone needs medical emergency, he/she has to be taken to Amravati and it takes hours to reach there.

This is the reason why people of most of the villages go to Burhanpur, Khandwa and Betul for business and buying goods as well as for treatment. The distance of these districts from Dharani is about 50 kilometres.

Pal also informed that this area is suffering from malnutrition for the last 30 years. Despite this, the government has not taken any concrete steps. There are not many industries and employment opportunities in this area.

