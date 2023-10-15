Madhya Pradesh: People Start Vacating Jal Seva Trust Land

Maksi Road located Jal Compound | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): People have voluntarily started removing encroachment from the land of Jal Seva Trust located on Maksi Road. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is starting to inform the occupants to vacate the place.

It is said that before Independence, during the time of Gwalior State, the said land was given free of cost. On which network service, hostel and other projects continued to be operated for years.

Apart from running a school on the said land, many shops were started and people occupied one side of Valmiki Colony and the other side of Maksi Road.

After the court's decision in its favour, the UMC has started preparations to take possession of the land. After getting information about this, some shopkeepers have voluntarily started removing the encroachment.

Perhaps within a day or two, a campaign will be launched by the UMC to take possession of the land of Jal Seva Trust. At present the value of the above land is estimated to be more than Rs 100 crore.