Madhya Pradesh: People protest drinking water shortage, non-removal of garbage heaps in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Local residents are angry over shortage of drinking water supply and garbage heaps that are not cleared by the municipality. The municipality has turned a blind eye to the situation and is not shouldering its responsibilities.

The residents have expressed resentment through social media. They have posted photographs of filth seen all over. There is a glut of mosquitoes all over the place, which people fear may lead to outbreak of malaria as they struggle to keep corona pandemic at bay.

“DDT is not sprayed anywhere. For many years, water supply has been given on alternate days and that too for 10 to 15 minutes. For past few days, polluted water is being supplied through taps,” a retired government official said wishing anonymity.

City Congress president Abhinav Nigam said filth is seen around the city and authorities are not paying attention. “We will be forced to launch agitation if civic problems remain ignored. We will install lock on municipality office if it doesn’t pay heed,” he added.