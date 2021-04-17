Madhya Pradesh: Covid cases spike but people overlook lockdown in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Though there is lockdown in the district till April 19, local residents seem to overlook it.

Tea and snacks are sold from roadsides. The grocery traders have been allowed to provide home delivery service but they are selling goods from shops. On Friday, most traders conducted business by opening half shutters of their shops. Villagers were seen shopping without maintaining social distance.

Not many police or administrative officials were present to take action against violators. “Administrative officials play siren from their vehicles, check two-wheelers and impose fines if necessary and return. Apart from that, they do nothing as markets function as usual after they leave,” a local resident said wishing anonymity.