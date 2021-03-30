Ratlam: Brothers get into drunken brawl, one loses life when hit by bamboo stick in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): On the night of Dhulendi festival, during a row between two brothers in an intoxicated state, one was killed when the other hit him with a bamboo stick.

Tal police station incharge Amit Saraswat said in Negrun village, which is near Tal, two brothers Satyanarayan Gayri, 25 and Shravan Gayri consumed liquor at 10 pm and started quarrelling. The dispute became violent. Shravan Gayri assaulted his brother Satyanarayan with bamboo sticks and also kicked and punched him, which injured him.

The police team led by station incharge Amit Saraswat reached the spot as soon as they were informed. Injured Satyanarayan was admitted in government hospital in Tal where he succumbed to injuries. The police arrested Shravan Gayri. Further investigation is underway.