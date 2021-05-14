Madhya Pradesh: People in Garoth foil theft bid, demand police patrolling in colonies

Garoth: Taking advantage of the lockdown due surge in cases during second wave of corona a group of unidentified persons tried to break into a vacant house in Nileshwari Colony, Bhanpura Road, Saraswati Nagar.

However, their bid was foiled as the residents of the colony woke up. The residents OP Rathore, Manohar Lal Rathore, Bharat Bairagi among others gave an application to the Garoth Station in-charge Shivanshu Malviya on Wednesday and sought police patrolling in the area.

They told police that on May 12 at around 3:00 am the said 5 unidentified persons were captured in CCTV. They were standing near 4- wheelers parked in front of Om Prakash Rathoreís residence and were about to commit theft but the neighbours woke up due to the barking of dogs.