Madhya Pradesh: Peddler held with 3.4 kg opium in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Narayangarh police team in Mandsaur on Monday nabbed a drug peddler and seized 3.4 kg opium from his possession. The seized drug was said to be worth around Rs 3.4 lakh. The accused was booked under relevant section of the NDPS Act.

Narayangarh SI Sanjay Pratap Singh said that the police had received information from a trusted informer that a suspicious man was supplying drugs in the area. The informer further stated that the man was seen supplying drugs near Badri Fanta in front of Balaji temple on his bike in the afternoon on the same day.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team was sent to the spot and rounded up the suspect. He was identified as Anil Dhanotiya, (28), a resident of Limbavas Pipliyamandi in Mandsaur. He was arrested from the spot and was taken to Narayangarh police station where a case was registered against him.

SI Singh said that the police have strengthened informer network in the area to take effective action against those involved in drug peddling. Further investigations were on in the case.