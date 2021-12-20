Madhya Pradesh: PEB releases recruitment calendar for year 2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Professional Examination Board has released its recruitment-cum-examination calendar for 2022, fixing the examination for police constable appointments from January 8. The PEB has issued the schedule of nine examinations as of now.

Apart from the Police Constable Recruitment Examination, 2020, the PEB has fixed the examination for Rural Horticulture Development Officers (Group-2 Sub-Group-1) for April.

Group-4 assistant Grade-3, stenotypist, stenographer, data entry operator and other posts and Group-3 deputy engineer recruitment exams have also been fixed for April.

The recruitment test for district manager (agriculture) manager (GN) and other posts under Group-1 Sub-Group-1 has been scheduled in May.

Similarly, recruitment test for Group-2 Sub-Group-2 junior accounts officer and other posts has also been scheduled in May.

Likewise, Group-1 Sub-Group-3 housekeeper, psychiatric social worker, programme manager, child protection, district manager, skill upgradation exam has been fixed for May.

Exams for the posts of training officer under the directorate of skill development, and Group-2 Sub-Group-3 assistant public analyst/chemist-2 and other posts have also been scheduled in May.

This is Part-1 of the recruitment calendar. Part-2 having details about exams post-May will come in March or April.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:04 AM IST