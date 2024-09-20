Madhya Pradesh: Patwari Hires 'Proxy' For Officials Works In Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A patwari in Jhirniya tehsil was found to have hired someone else to do his job, which led to his suspension by the administration. Patwari Dinesh Patidar was suspended by SDM BS Kalesh after an investigation revealed that he had been absent from his duties for several months.

The investigation was initiated after a complaint was filed against Patidar, alleging that he had been absent from his charge areas after joining the tehsil eight months ago. The tehsildar submitted a report on August 29, which revealed that Patidar had been using a proxy to do his job. A young man from the Sanawad had been doing all the revenue-related work in Nanakodi and Sonkhedi areas.

The villagers of Sonkhedi and Nanakodi alleged that they had never seen the real patwari. The team that inquired at the residence of the patwari found that his proxy claimed to be Dinesh Patidar.

A show-cause notice was issued to Patidar and his reply was found to be unsatisfactory. He was found to have deliberately disobeyed senior and government instructions and showed gross negligence and indifference towards his official duties.

As a result, Patidar was suspended with immediate effect under Rule 9 of MP Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1966. During the suspension period, his headquarters will be Jhirniya Tehsil Office and he will be eligible to receive a subsistence allowance as per rules.