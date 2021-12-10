Madhya Pradesh: Patkar takes on PM, says he is working against the Constitution

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over blaming the movement for delay in Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Accusing prime minister of going against the Constitution, Patkar said that the prime minister claimed that many people were affected by the dam and projectís benefit could not be received till now.

Patkar on Thursday visited residence of Devendra Solanki and other dam-affected families and held discussion with them. Later addressing local media persons, she questioned prime ministerís speech at Delhiís Vigyan Bhawan on the Constitution Day.

Patkar questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement blaming the movement for delay by citing the example of Sardar Sarovar at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi on the Constitution Day, she said that prime minister was working against the Constitution.

Patkar said that many of the families affected by Sardar Sarovar project were yet to receive compensation. Many people have become homeless. They have neither got the plot nor the grant. They even claim that we have taken out 1,600 fake registry of which Madhya Pradesh government neither gave an action plan in the Supreme Court nor any action was taken by the government on it.

