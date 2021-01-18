Madhya Pradesh: Party will prefer young, active candidates for civic body polls, former minister Rajkumar Patel tells Congressmen in Nagda

Nagda (Ujjain district): Scores of ticket aspirants and their supporters from Nagda accorded a warm welcome to former minister Rajkumar Patel and former district panchayat president Meena Malviya here on Monday.

Nagda municipality has 36 wards and scores of Congress leaders are vying for party tickets ahead of local body elections here. They are leaving no stone unturned to draw senior leaders’ attention towards them.

Addressing party leaders and workers here, Patel said upcoming local body elections are “very crucial” for the Congress party. He said State Congress Committee has deputed two Congress leaders as incharge in each ward who will report to area MLA who along with District Congress Committee will present it before State Congress Committee.