Madhya Pradesh: Participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra, presenting bow and arrow to Rahul Gandhi cost one school teacher dear in Barwani district

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Participating in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and presenting him a bow and arrow cost one primary school teacher a dear as he was suspended as district assistant commissioner for his move.

Rajesh Kannoje, a teacher posted at a government primary school under the state's Tribal Affairs Department in Kanasya village of Barwani district. He was suspended on November 25, immediately a day after he participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra between Borgaon and Rustampur and meet Rahul Gandhi and presented him bow and arrow.

The issue came to light after his suspension order surfaced on social media.

"Kannoje was suspended for violation of service conduct rules and attending a political rally. He had sought leave citing important work but he posted photographs on social media after attending a political event," Assistant Commissioner Nilesh Raghuvanshi of the Tribal Affairs Department said.

It has been mentioned in the suspension letter that due to violation of Rule 5 of Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Conduct 1965 by participating in the rally of a political party under Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rule 9 of Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules 1966 is suspended with immediate effect.

As per the order, Kannoje violated service conduct rules by attending Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by a political party on November 24.

Meanwhile, politics over suspension intensified in the tribal-dominated district. Former home minister and Congress MLA Bala Bachchan raised questions over Kannoje’s suspension and claimed that his suspension is political motivate.

Bachchan said Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi have given Shivraj Singh Chouhan sleepless nights.

Bachchan questions government employees' or officials' participation in the BJP political events and asked the government how many employees suspended so far those who participated in the BJP programmes.

Meanwhile, attempt to contact Raghuvanshi to get his comment on the entire issue, he took silent on the matter and flatly refused to talk to the media.