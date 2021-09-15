Madhya Pradesh: Parents cautious, but agree to school reopening

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In all the government and non-government schools of the state, primary level classes from Class I to V will restart from September 20 with 50% capacity. The announcement came from deputy secretary, School Education Department, Pramod Singh following the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Citing the current status of Covid-19 infection in the state, Singh said that hostels and residential schools would be run for 100% students of Class VIII, X and XII. “Schools and hostels will also be opened for Class XI students, but not more than 50 per cent of their total strength will be present in the hostel,” said the notice.

Students will be able to attend the school and hostel only with the consent of the parents.

Further, the instructions added that the consent of the District Disaster Management Committee would be taken with regard to the opening of schools, hostels and residential schools in the districts.

“Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be issued from time to time by the Government of India and State level in schools and hostels to ensure safety of students,” the notice said.

Further, Covid-19 protocol must be followed. “Online classes and education must continue through all the digital mediums for students as before,” said the notice.

Parents cautious but in agreement

“We have to eventually learn to live with the virus now, we cannot lock ourselves inside the house forever,” Hirendra Singh, an event planner, father of two sons, said.

He felt that kids need to learn offline and understand life lessons like Covid-19. “We cannot compromise on learning and nevertheless, it seems quite safe in Indore now,” Singh added.

Another parent Kalpana Bhalerao, whose daughter is already offline school, said, “My daughter is in grade 9 and she has been attending classes in school, there is huge difference in her behaviour and learning patterns.” She has a younger son in grade 5.

“I am glad even Sankalp (son) will be going to school soon, because I don’t want him to lose out on learning anymore,” Kalpana said.

“I think it is important that kids go to school, but the school must understand their responsibility and ensure safety of kids too. I am going to double-check everything,” Asha Nair, mother of Aarya, said.

Children excited!

Kids are equally happy with the decision and cheered to meet each other. “I miss my school, miss the teachers and all the fun,” echoed a group of kids including Aarna, Abhay and Kanika.

