Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat elections process to start from Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat election process will begin in the district from Monday with the issue of notification and the process of filing nomination papers will start. Elections to 4,786 posts in the three-tier panchayat polls will be held simultaneously on January 6. The model code of conduct is already in place.

Giving this information at the first meeting of the standing committee constituted for the panchayat elections, additional collector Abhay Bedekar said these elections won't be on party basis, but urged officials to ensure that code of conduct was followed strictly.

Deputy district election officer Pratul Chandra Sinha informed that extensive preparations are being made for the election. He said that in the district there is one district panchayat and 4 janpad panchayats- Indore, Mhow, Sanwer and Depalpur.

Elections would be held on January 6 and the counting of votes will take place on January 10. In the district, 17 members of zilla panchayat and 100 members of four janpad panchayats will be elected.

Along with this, elections will also be held for 309 sarpanchs and 4360 panchs. In all, 1218 polling stations have been set up in the district.

According to the voter list prepared there are 6,66,984 registered voters in the district. Of these, the number of male voters is 3,40,909, the number of female voters is 3,26,059 and the number of other third gender voters is 16.

The election of sarpanch and panch posts will not held in Rampuria Khurd and Kankaria, gram panchayat of Indore janpad panchayat, gram panchayat Phoolkaria and panpad panchayat of Mhow. The tenure of these panchayats will end in February 2023.

Of the total polling stations, 259 polling stations have been identified as sensitive and 118 as hyper-sensitive. Arrangements have been made by making 44 counters in the district for receiving nominations. Nomination papers for the posts of zilla panchayat members will be taken at the collectorate's office. Arrangements have been made for district members to collect nomination papers at the block level.

Counting rooms and strong rooms have been fixed in the district. They are Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College for Indore district, Bherulal Patidar Government College for Mhow, Government College for Saver and Government Model School for Depalpur. Material distribution and will also be done from these places.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:21 AM IST