Madhya Pradesh: Palrecha family will dedicate huge rakhi to Khajrana Ganesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following an annual tradition, the Palrecha family will dedicate a big rakhi to Lord Khajrana Ganesh in which the Lord is giving a message to all, saying, “Please don’t worry, I’m here”.

The rakhi is made of ‘ashta dhatu’ and gives the message proclaimed by Lord Krishna to Arjuna before the Mahabharata war.

For the past 18 years, the Palrecha family has offered rakhi to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Pundarik Palrecha of the Palrecha family said that they had placed a grand form of God Vishnu in the middle of the rakhi, measuring 40 cm by 40 cm.

Describing that the rakhi was the inspiration of God, Pundarik Palrecha said that 15 members of the family had contributed towards making the rakhi and it had taken about three months. The materials used in this were brought from Ahmedabad, Surat, Jamnagar, Delhi and Mumbai.

The family received the ‘Golden Book of World Records’ last year for making the biggest rakhi.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:03 AM IST