Madhya Pradesh: Pall Of Gloom Descends On Sikh Community As Bodies Of Father-Son Duo Arrives

HARISH SALUJA | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A pal of gloom descended on local Punjabi Arodhvanshiy Samaj after the arrival of bodies of father-son duo on Saturday evening. They were killed in a road accident. Four other family members were seriously injured.

According to information, a couple of days ago tyre businessman Subhash Saluja of Pragati Nagar had gone to Kanpur by train along with his sons Harish, Amit and Pawan and brother Keval to attend ‘pagdi rasm’ (rituals held after death) of his sister there.

On return, they hired a taxi on Friday night. While passing through the AB Road (National Highway-46) their car rammed into a truck moving ahead near Ruthiyai tehsil of Guna district at about 5.30 am on Saturday.

Subhash Saluja (70) and his son Harish (50) died on the spot while remaining three severe injuries. They were first rushed to the District Hospital, Guna from where they were referred to Indore. Meanwhile, the bodies of father-son duo were brought here around 7.30 pm which led to waves of sorrow among the community fellows, relatives and friends. People turned-up in large numbers at Basant Vihar Colony where one of the injured sons of the deceased lives along with his family.

Harish Saluja was a Magic vehicle driver. He is survived by four children, including two girls, and wife. The funeral procession would be taken out on Sunday morning.

