Madhya Pradesh: Owl, pigeon, cock, other birds die in Gandharvpuri, creates stir in wake of bird flu

Sonkatch (Dewas district): Villagers in Gandharvpuri village woke up to seeing a dead owl, a crow and a bird lying in open on Tuesday morning.

Apart from crows other birds are reported to be dead in Gandharvpuri that lies in Sonkatch tehsil. On Tuesday, a crow was seen dead in enclosure of Prahlad Bhavsar while an owl was found dead at bus stand in front of Ramesh Sharma Pandit's house.

Village guard Mukesh Dayar got the dead birds removed immediately. A cock and a pigeon too have been reported dead. Another bird writhing in pain was spotted near Ram Mandir, which was later taken away by a puppy. Till now 15 crows, one owl and one bird were reported dead in Gandharvpuri.

The symptoms of bird flu have been found in the samples of the dead crows that were sent to Bhopal for investigation on January 2. This caused a stir in whole Dewas district. Consequently, district collector ordered to shut down of egg and chicken shops in Gandharvpuri. According to government statistics, only 33 crows are being reported dead in the area whereas the number of crows that have died at different places in Sonkatch tehsil has crossed 100.