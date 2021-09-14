Madhya Pradesh: Over 67,000 people get learner’s licence online in just one month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Transport commissioner Mukesh Jain expressed satisfaction over the response to the online learning licence facility and said that over 67,000 people had got their learning licences online in just one month.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Regional Transport Office, Jain said, “We’re getting a good response as over 67,000 people have got their learning licences from their homes. We don’t want young people to spend their time in queues at the RTO to get licences but to utilise it for the development of the country.”

Jain also said that they were going to enhance the online facility in a fortnight and would add some more options, such as renewal of licence, address change, duplicate licence and others.

Replying to a question on ensuring that the applicant is giving an online learning test, Jain said, “We’re adding features in the system through artificial intelligence to ensure that the right person is giving the test. However, by cheating in it, people violate the norms of declaration which we’re taking and they’re betraying themselves and not the system.”

The transport commissioner also emphasised the importance of implementing ‘Vision Zero’ in the state to cut down the number of road accident deaths to zero.

Jain also spoke about starting automatic fitness centres in the public-private partnership model and said Indore’s centre would be a model in the state. The official also discussed issues of the approach road to the RTO with local officials and asked them to remove the obstacles at the earliest possible opportunity.

Can cut down on number of deaths

‘Vision Zero has been implemented in many states and cities and it’s showing good results. We can’t stop accidents, but we can decrease the number of deaths due to them,’ said Mukesh Jain, transport commissioner.

Five pillars of ‘Vision Zero’

Safe Speed: The road transport department will conduct a speed audit of vehicles and ensure that no over-speeding is done

Safe Vehicle: RTO officials will ensure the fitness of vehicles plying on the roads so that no accident takes place due to a lack of fitness.

Safe Road: The transport department will conduct a road audit with the National Highways Authority of India, PWD and NGOs to identify black spots and will work to rectify them.

User Behaviour: This is one of the major parts of ‘Vision Zero’ in which drivers would be imparted awareness and learning with the help of NGOs to ensure that there is no violation of traffic norms

Post-Crash Response: Transport department will map the nearest hospitals to ensure early treatment of a victim of road accident.

