Madhya Pradesh: Over 20K locals get dirty water in Sonkatch, admin in slumber

SONKATCH: Administration seems to be in slumber even as over 18-20 thousand locals are forced to drink contaminated water as the dirty water full of excreta of Ganjpura village of gram panchayat Sawer, is getting mixed in the dam on Kalisindh River in Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh.
The city council supplies drinking water to around 20 thousand people through this dam and as the dam water is contaminated there is a huge risk of the people falling prey to water borne fatal diseases. The attention of administration and the leaders has been drawn to this issue but due to their lax attitude, the dirty water is polluting the water of the river. This incident has also raised a question on the working style of the officials.
The negligence of the administration has forced the locals to drink contaminated water, putting their lives at risk. As the administration has turned a blind eye to this problem, the dirty water full of excreta from Ganjpura village is making the Kalisindh River impure, a local said. The dirty water has led to an increase in mosquitoes that may become the reason for many diseases. The people living near the river and the adjoining areas are falling sick due to these mosquitoes.
The locals gathered at the Jain Mandir on December 28 and took out a rally till the sub-divisional office and submitted a memorandum in regards to this serious problem and have demanded a resolution for the same. Sub-divisional Officer Shivani Taretiya said that a proposal will be made and sent to the district CEO and will try to get a permanent solution for this problem.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)