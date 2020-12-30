Madhya Pradesh: Over 20K locals get dirty water in Sonkatch, admin in slumber

SONKATCH: Administration seems to be in slumber even as over 18-20 thousand locals are forced to drink contaminated water as the dirty water full of excreta of Ganjpura village of gram panchayat Sawer, is getting mixed in the dam on Kalisindh River in Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh.

The city council supplies drinking water to around 20 thousand people through this dam and as the dam water is contaminated there is a huge risk of the people falling prey to water borne fatal diseases. The attention of administration and the leaders has been drawn to this issue but due to their lax attitude, the dirty water is polluting the water of the river. This incident has also raised a question on the working style of the officials.