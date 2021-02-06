Madhya Pradesh: Over 2,000 farmers participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat, protest

Sanawad: Over 2,000 farmers from Sanawad and its adjoining village participated in the Kisan Mahapanchayat and later staged a protest on Indore – Icchapur state highway on Saturday.

They presented a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate demanding revocation of three farm-laws. According to information, farmers from 50 villages around participated in the protest.

Raising slogans against central government for imposing three farm laws, protesting farmers raised their concerns and recounted the flaws in the laws.

During the mahapanchayat, farmers also complained about the Krishi Upaj Mandi secretaries and Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) officials who often misbehave with the farmers at mandi. They demanded government to act against such officials as they are main culprit for irregularities prevailing in the mandis. Farmer leaders from different villages addressed the gathering and later, they staged chakka jam on the highway resulting into the long queue of vehicles on both sides.

They presented a memorandum to SDM Suchit Jain demanding to the laws by the Central Government, along with remove the secretary and the CCI officer who was buying cotton in the agricultural produce market.