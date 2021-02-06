Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders’, farmers' ‘factional protest’, block Khandwa – Baroda state highway in Barwani

Barwani: In Barwani district, Congress party workers along with some farmers staged chakka jam on Khandwa – Baroda state highway.

State former home minister Bala Bachchan and other Congress party workers joined the protest and raised slogans against the government. In view of the Chakka Jam, Barwani police and local administration was on high alert.

With only a handful of farmers participating in the protest, Congress leaders joined the protest and the differences among them came to fore as at one place, Congress's most senior leader and former district president Sukhlal Parmar along with his supporters was protesting at the pre-decided place from 12 noon, on other hand, ex-home minister Bala Bachchan, Congress district president Virendra Singh was seen sitting on the stage with their supporters.

They addressed their supporters. According to Parmar, he was instructed by the high command to carry out protest between 12 noon and 3 pm and he is just following the instruction.

On the other hand, the former home minister Bachchan said that it is our responsibility to make the workers aware of other issues of the state. Bachchan declared that he will continue their protest until government revokes these three farm laws.