Madhya Pradesh: Over 150 dead crows in Agar Malwa district bring district administration on toes

Agar Malwa: After Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Mandsaur, and Dewas, Agar Malwa district also reported the death of crows in the past couple of days. In the last three-day, more than 150 crows were found dead at different localities here at the district headquarters pressing the panic button among administration and health department here.

A large number of crows were also found laying on the road and roofs in unconscious state.

As per locals, a large number of crows living on the trees on the old bus depot of Indore Kota road, suddenly fell dead on the ground.

After the death of ten crows in the past three days, veterinary doctor and forest officer send viscera of two crows to laboratory in Bhopal to know the actual cause of death. The municipality has sprayed medicines and other chemicals in the entire area to prevent the spread of disease.

After the recent confirmation of bird flu or avian influenza or H5N8 in Jhalawad district and its adjoining areas, administration in Agar district, situated at the Rajasthan border is on high alert.

All the CMOs and CEOs of the district have been directed by the Veterinary Department to immediately inform the department about such deaths.

The number of deaths will be reported by the municipality to the Veterinary Department and the Forest Department daily, who sent a crow's viscera sample to Bhopal lab for examination.