Madhya Pradesh: Thick fog greets early risers in Bhopal, visibility reduces to 500 metres at several places

BHOPAL: Thick fog greeted state capital on Monday morning, which reduced visibility to 500 metres at many places in the city. City’s night temperature on Sunday registered marginal fluctuation, which was up to 2 degrees Celsius. Mandla continued to shiver at 8.6 degrees Celsius despite Sunday’s rise in minimum temperature by 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded rise of 0.1 degree Celsius in night temperature that settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius, which was 6.5 degrees above normal. Indore recorded marginal drop of 0.8 degree Celsius in night temperature and settled at 16.6 degrees Celsius. It was 6.9 degrees above normal.

Ratlam’s minimum temperature recorded a drop of 4 degrees Celsius and settled at 10 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degree above normal. Pachmarhi recorded rise of 2.2 degrees Celsius and settled at 9 degrees Celsius.

Gwalior and Hoshangabad recorded rise of 1.8 degrees Celsius each. Gwalior recorded 13.8 degrees Celsius, which was 7.4 degrees above normal. Hoshangabad’s minimum temperature on Sunday was 18.2 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded rise of 2 degrees Celsius at night and settled at 13.8 degrees Celsius.