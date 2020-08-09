Madhya Pradesh: Over 100 injured as forest dwellers resist evacuation in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: Over 200 trespassers dominated 500 villagers and forest department staff as demand for police force could not be met as police force is busy in rendering Corona related duties in Burhanpur.

More than 100 villagers and staff of forest department were injured and 4 were seriously injured in the incident which occurred in Ghagharla village where these forest workers and villagers from Burhanpur, Asirgarh, Dhulkot, Navra and Chandani Range went to remove the alleged encroachments of the forest dwellers.

A member of district panchayat Kishan Dhande and a forest department staff were among seriously injured. They have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. According to Forest Officer Gaurav Chaudhary, these villagers and forest workers had gone to Ghagarla Range after getting complaints about encroachment to speak to the trespassers. The trespassers ambushed and attacked them, he alleged.

On Saturday villagers reached the Collector’s office in huge numbers and demanded strict action against forest trespassers.

They submitted a memorandum to the district collector to draw administration’s attentions on the frequent attack on them and forest workers by more than 200 trespassers.

They alleged that inspite of informing him and the authorities no action has been taken against the trespassers who are now resorting to attacks. They are unable to take animals for grazing. The attack in Ghagarla Range exhibits their audacity.

MLA Surendra Singh Shera, Shivsena division head Ashish Sharma, Raghunath Chaudhary of Farmers Association, Shiv Kumar Kushwah, Rajendra Thakur were present.