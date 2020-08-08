Madhya Pradesh: Access road to be built to Kishore Kumar crematorium in Khandwa

Khandwa: MLA Devendra Verma on Saturday launched the renovation of Indira Chowk and the work on the proposed site of the road to connect the late Kishore Kumar Shamshan Ghat Navkar Nagar to Singar Talai.

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Bhatt informed that the road of late Kishore Kumar Muktidham will be separated from Kishore Memorial and a new road will be constructed near the Transport Nagar. The Municipal Corporation has prepared an estimate of Rs 10 lakh for this.

Instructions were given to Assistant Engineer H.R Pandey to prepare an action plan for planting saplings and developing gardens on an empty plot next to Gunina furniture near Hanuman Mandir on Indore road.