Ayushmann Khurrana wows with a rendition of Kishore Kumar's 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday paid tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar on his 91st birth anniversary and said that he has always been his huge fan. Ayushmann shared a throwback video on Instagram, where he sings "O Mere Dil Ke Chain" from the 1972 film "Mere Jeevan Saathi".

Ayushmann, who also an accomplished singer and has given a number of hits said: "I am a huge fan of Kishore Kumar and this is one of my all time favourites. I can pretty much hear it all day on loop." The actor said Kishore Kumar could sing any genre of music.

"Kishore Kumar had a magical voice. He could sing any genre of music -- be it soulful, peppy or even sad. He had a different perspective to life and a unique sense of humour," he added.