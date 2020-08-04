Ayushmann Khurrana wows with a rendition of Kishore Kumar's 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday paid tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar on his 91st birth anniversary and said that he has always been his huge fan. Ayushmann shared a throwback video on Instagram, where he sings "O Mere Dil Ke Chain" from the 1972 film "Mere Jeevan Saathi".
Ayushmann, who also an accomplished singer and has given a number of hits said: "I am a huge fan of Kishore Kumar and this is one of my all time favourites. I can pretty much hear it all day on loop." The actor said Kishore Kumar could sing any genre of music.
"Kishore Kumar had a magical voice. He could sing any genre of music -- be it soulful, peppy or even sad. He had a different perspective to life and a unique sense of humour," he added.
The "Bala" star had recorded the video a few years ago and shared it on the photo - sharing website. He captioned the clip: "Happy birthday Kishore da! #KishoreKumar This video was shot in July 2018, Krakow, Poland. We were shooting the climax of Andhadhun and @akshayvarma04 and I jammed in between shots, as usual.
Ayushmann will be seen playing a cross functional athlete in an upcoming film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film is pitched as a progressive love story. The yet-untitled film is set in north India and its shooting schedule will begin in October.
