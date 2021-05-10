Madhya Pradesh: Ongoing curfew to help break chain of infection: Guna Collector

GUNA: Newly arrived Collector Frank Noble held a meeting with revenue and police officers on corona curfew rules.

Claiming that coronavirus infection was on the downslide in the town, he said that ongoing curfew would break the chain of infection within the ongoing week.

Collector Noble also ordered strict enforcement of lockdown and asked officers to ensure that residents complied with the norms not only on main roads but also in streets.

Police Inspector Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that police patrolling starts at 6:00 am and staff had been stationed at check points on significant spots.

Vegetable vendors are discouraged from gathering at a particular spot. Police were directed to inquire the purpose of visiting the town from all outsiders. He also said that social distancing should be maintained even during inspections. The decision of allowing wholesale vegetable retailers to sell vegetable for two hours in the morning needs to be revised.

Police Inspector Rajiv Kumar Mishra, Upper Collector Vivek Kumar Raguwanshi along with all the administrative officers were present in the meeting