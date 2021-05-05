Guna: Don’t consider pandemic an opportunity to earn, administration warns doctors, nursing home owners

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of private nursing homes’ directors and doctors was held at collectorate on Tuesday, which district collector Kumar Purushottam presided over.
Collector Purushottam expressed displeasure over complaints that patients are being overcharged. He warned them not to charge beyond predetermined rates and display rate list for services. He said district administration is ready to support but patients should be treated properly specially when there is adequate oxygen supply in the district.
The doctors appreciated administration’s efforts to provide oxygen and Remdesivir injections. They suggested setting up an integrated ICU in the city with 7 ventilators.
Additional collector Vivek Raghuvanshi said ambulance operators charge people according to “their own sweet will”. The collector then determined the rates for ambulance services with everyone’s approval. The oxygenated ambulance for Indore can charge up to Rs 10,000 and ambulance with oxygen for Bhopal and Gwalior can be hired for Rs 7,000.
It was decided to go for CT scans on doctor’s suggestion only. Digital x-rays should be done first.
Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra, District Panchayat CEO Nilesh Parikh, Additional Collector Vivek Raghuvanshi, SDM Ankita Jain, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr P Bunkar were present at the meeting.