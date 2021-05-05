Guna: Don’t consider pandemic an opportunity to earn, administration warns doctors, nursing home owners

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of private nursing homes’ directors and doctors was held at collectorate on Tuesday, which district collector Kumar Purushottam presided over.

Collector Purushottam expressed displeasure over complaints that patients are being overcharged. He warned them not to charge beyond predetermined rates and display rate list for services. He said district administration is ready to support but patients should be treated properly specially when there is adequate oxygen supply in the district.

The doctors appreciated administration’s efforts to provide oxygen and Remdesivir injections. They suggested setting up an integrated ICU in the city with 7 ventilators.