Madhya Pradesh: One more arrested for embezzlement of Government funds in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lalbagh police on Thursday have made one more arrest in embezzlement of Govt fund of district hospital here in Burhanpur. The action was taken as per the direction of the superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha.

As per further information, the accused who has been identified as Sushant Jibhenkar has been posted as district accounts manager under CMHO Office. Police have recovered a total of Rs 1.50 Lakh from the procession of the accused.

During the investigation, it was found that he allegedly unauthorisedly diverted the amount received under the CMHO office to accounts of the Patients Welfare Committee. Earlier, police arrested Mahesh Mavle. Police have also recovered a cheque worth Rs 4,83,000 from the possession of the accused.

It has also been ascertained that the accused provided a cheque to invest in property and book plot at NV Prime Colony and misappropriated the Govt money. Police have launched a further investigation to arrest other accused involved in the embezzlement.