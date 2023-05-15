Madhya Pradesh: One child drowned to dead, one missing after boat capsized in Narmada river in Omkareshwar

Representational image

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): One two-year-old child died, while one person missing after a boat carrying six persons from the same family capsized in the middle of the river. The deceased was identified as Daksh, 2, son of Nikuj Vyas, a resident Bhavnagar, Gujarat, while Kartik Beladia is still missing.

After the incident, local boatmen successfully rescued four persons, while the search for a missing person is going on. The incident was reported on Monday at 4.30 pm near Kotitirth Ghat.

Locals informed that the cause of the incident was heavy storms and rain in the area as more than a dozen empty boats parked at the ghats were also capsized.

According to information, Karthik Beladia, an officer of the Gujarat Police Department, had come to Madhya Pradesh with his family three days ago in a private vehicle. They first came to Indore and then visited Ujjain’s Mahakal temple. After this, they reached Omkareshwar on Monday.

After visiting Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple, everyone started boating in the Narmada River at around 4.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the boat got imbalanced due to a heavy storm and rain, subsequently, it overturned in the middle of the river.

As a result, Rashiman, 58, son of Himmatlal Vyas, Nikuj, 32, son of Rashiman Vyas, Vani, 31, wife of Nikunj Vyas, Daksh, 2, son of Nikunj Vyas, Kartik Beladia and his wife Dinkle Beladia started drowning. Boatmen managed to rescue four of them, while they found Daksh unconscious. The family reached Omkareshwar Government Hospital, where Dr Ravi Verma declared Daksh dead.

Local police informed that the search for Kartik Beladia is going on till filing the report.