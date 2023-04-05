Madhya Pradesh: On the run murder accused from Haryana and Delhi arrested 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An on-the-run man from Haryana carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 in Haryana and Delhi was arrested by the crime branch with two pistols and cartridges an official said on Tuesday. He was allegedly roaming in the city to commit a crime. He was on the run from Haryana and Delhi.

According to a crime branch officer, a tip-off was received that the gangster of Haryana has been seen in the city. The crime branch managed to arrest the accused named Rahul Rathore, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, from near Patthar Godam area of the city.

Two country-made pistols, 26 cartridges, etc were recovered from him. He could not give information about the firearms and cartridges to the police.

The crime branch came to know that the accused was on the run in connection with a murder case in Rohtak district and the police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for his arrest there. He was also involved in a murder case in Jafarpur Kalan area in Delhi and Delhi police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for his arrest. The accused was involved in an attempt to murder case in Sonipat city as well.

The accused was on the run in connection with the above. He was booked by the crime branch under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway. The person who provided the pistol to him is also being searched by the crime branch.

