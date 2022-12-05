Madhya Pradesh: Officials told to remain present at one place to resolve grievance

Representative Image |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): SDM Rahul Chouhan has instructed the officials to ensure prompt redressal of grievances during the public hearing to be held on Tuesday. SDM said all tehsil level officials have been instructed to remain present at Janpad Panchayat Auditorium every Tuesday for public hearing. In order to ensure that the grievances are redressed at the initial level itself, all departmental heads are instructed to hold a public hearing for early redressal of people’s grievances on December 6, the SDM said. In order to reach out to the poorest of the poor, SDM has made an appeal to people to approach tehsil level authorities for quick disposal of their issues. These applications will be resolved by the concerned department within a stipulated period of time, he assured. The complaints regarding ‘poor being deprived of government schemes’ should be promptly addressed and resolved, said the official.