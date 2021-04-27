Madhya Pradesh: Nurse among 7 arrested for selling fake Remdesivir vials in Ratlam



He was identified as 25-years-old student of BEMS second year, He also works with a private hospital. He disclosed that one of his colleagues, a 24-years-old youth student of BHMS final year who is working in same hospital, helped him in selling the fake injection.

His interrogation helped police bust a ring comprising seven who were duping innocent patients amid this hour of crisis. people.

The cost of Remedesiver injection increased at every level of the handlers-- from source to purchaser and its sale price escalated to Rs 30 to 35 thousand before reaching the patient.

Police reiterated that information about black marketeers of the Remdesivir injection and oxygen should be shared on mobile number: 7049162265 or landline number 222223 or 270474.