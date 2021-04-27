Madhya Pradesh: Nurse among 7 arrested for selling fake Remdesivir vials in Ratlam

RATLAM: Ratlam police arrested seven persons, including a female nurse for selling fake Remdesivir injections here.
Police alleged that the accused used empty vials and packing provided by a woman nurse to make fake Remdesivir vials.
The accused used to fill empty vials with monocef salt and ceftriaxone injection powder, police added.
They have been booked under Section 386, 3/7 Essential Commodities Act and sections 308, 120B, 420,34, 467,468,471 of Indian Penal Code.
Police said that more sections may be added during further investigations.
Police said that they received a tip-off that a staff of a private hospital is selling Remdesivir injection for Rs 30,000 per vial.
Police caught the accused youth red handed while making a delivery to a needy.
He was identified as 25-years-old student of BEMS second year, He also works with a private hospital. He disclosed that one of his colleagues, a 24-years-old youth student of BHMS final year who is working in same hospital, helped him in selling the fake injection.
His interrogation helped police bust a ring comprising seven who were duping innocent patients amid this hour of crisis. people.
The cost of Remedesiver injection increased at every level of the handlers-- from source to purchaser and its sale price escalated to Rs 30 to 35 thousand before reaching the patient.
Police reiterated that information about black marketeers of the Remdesivir injection and oxygen should be shared on mobile number: 7049162265 or landline number 222223 or 270474.