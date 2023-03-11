Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone wins International Safety Award

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Khargone has won an International Safety Award from the British Safety Council in recognition of its commitment to keeping its workers and workplaces healthy and safe during the 2022 calendar year.

It is one of the 296 organisations worldwide to win the Merit in the International Safety Awards 2023.

NTPC Khargone is the only NTPC station to have won this award consecutively three times (starting from 2020 till 2022).

In its 65th year, the International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world which have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the scheme’s independent judges their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health during the previous calendar year. The awards also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to well-being and mental health at work.

In 2023, 774 organisations won an International Safety Award. They span all sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power and utility sectors. Winners were drawn from 44 countries worldwide.

The awards will be presented in the month of May in Mumbai. Mike Robinson, chief executive of the British Safety Council, congratulated NTPC Khargone on their success in winning the award. “The British Safety Council applauds NTPC Khargone on their achievement. The award is in recognition of their commitment and hard work to keep their employees and workplaces free of injury and ill health. The vision of the British Safety Council is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work – anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than complying with legislation; it means people committed not only to health and safety but also more and more to workplace well-being and impelling others to follow suit.

Our heartfelt congratulations to NTPC Khargone. All of those working at NTPC Khargone should be enormously proud of their achievement.”