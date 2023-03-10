Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces ex gratia of Rs 8 lakh to tiger attack victim’s family in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced to give ex gratia of Rs 8 lakh to the family of the deceased person in a tiger attack here in Jhirnya tehsil on Wednesday evening.

A farmer from Khandwa who had a miraculous escape after a tiger pounced on him died on Thursday afternoon. The incident was reported on Wednesday evening at a village, adjacent to the Pandhana-Jhirniya border when the farmer named Santosh Bhaskare, (30), (president of Gawla BJP booth committee) was working in the field, the big cat suddenly pounced on him.

The villagers immediately admitted him to the primary health centre of Pandhana bleeding profusely, from where on duty Dr Sanjay Parashar referred him to the district hospital after first aid. Doctors treating him at Khandwa district hospital said that he was referred to Indore after they failed to contain the spread of the infection. He died on the way to Indore. He is survived by his parents, wife and two children.

BJP MLA (Pandhana) Ram Dangode wrote a letter to CM Chouhan and urged him to provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased person. Dangode said that extending condolences on the demise of Bhaskare, the CM has ordered an ex gratia of Rs 8 lakh to the victim's family. BJP district president Rajendra Singh Rathore has also extended condolences. Notably, the tiger had strayed from the reserve forest area of the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 17 teachers including head of examination centre suspended in Khargone