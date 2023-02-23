Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone hosts sickle cell anaemia detection camp

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited Khargone hosted a sickle cell anaemia detection camp in association with NTPC Sparsh hospital and Khargone District hospital for the children from project-affected villages on Tuesday.

On the first day of camp, children from Lalyachapad village and Dalchi village were treated. The camp then moved on to the Selda village.

The affected children will be facilitated by NTPC Khargone. As many as 95 children from Lalyachapad village took part in the camp, 22 of whom were detected to be positive in the solubility test conducted by Khargone District Hospital.

A screening test performed in Dalchi village found five participants positive out of a total of 89 participants. On the second day, 159 kids were tested and 18 of them were found positive.

Apart from that, a general check-up was also conducted through NTPC Sparsh hospital. Dr Poonam Tirkey, MS gynaecologist, along with Dr Naveen Kumar, MD Medicine was present and conducted the whole programme. General check-up included vision check-up, weight check, and many more.

The event was inaugurated by Rajesh Kumar Kanojia, ED; Mandeep Chhabra, GM (O&M); V Mohan, GM (fuel Management), and many other senior dignitaries were present.

Kanojia addressed the students and told them about the importance of the check-up along with the importance of maintaining hygiene. Sumit Verma, DM (LTA) was also present from the district hospital team to convey his thoughts to the attendees about sickle cell anaemia.

Archana Kanojia, president of Ahilya Mahila Mandal; Shaila Mohan, and Taruna Chhabra distributed school uniforms to the students of the school along with fruits on behalf of Ahilya Mahila Mandal. A total of 108 school uniforms were distributed to the school-going students of three project-affected villages.

Read Also NTPC Green Energy to raise up to ₹9,000 cr term loan

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)