Madhya Pradesh: NTPC Khargone hosts Ayush Medical Camp

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Under the patronage of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative by the Government of India, an ayurvedic camp, ‘Ayush’ was organised at Sparsh NTPC hospital in association with district Ayush hospital on Friday.

The Ayush camp was inaugurated. As the word AYUSH stands for Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy Camp, the camp was facilitated with ayurvedic knowledge, medicines, and treatment as well.

The inauguration occasion was graced by Mandeep Chhabra, GM (O&M), Taruna Chhabra, V Mohan, GM (fuel management), Shaila Mohan, and other respected dignitaries.

Dr Santosh Morya (ayurveda specialist) along with Dr Arjun Singh (GDMO) arranged the complete program.

Dr Morya shared the importance of ayurveda and the ayurvedic way of living and its ancient roots to be embedded in India. He describes various therapies including Panchakarma therapy and its cleansing being the most significant.

The discussion includes the importance of sound sleep and waking up during the Brahma muhurta keeps us healthy and fit. Following this Singh also shared miracles of Ayurveda which he discovered during his serving periods. Chhabra along with Mohan also praises the initiative and welcomes every attendee to get checked.

Apart from this, doctors also mentioned the AYUSH app, where several government college teachers and experts are present to solve issues of app visitors. Medicines are prescribed as well for better treatment. The free-of-cost app is a complete telemedicine platform that everyone can utilise to the fullest.